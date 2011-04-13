The Hardest Working Countries In The World

Photo: Library of Congress
Everyone likes to think they work harder than everyone else, but the latest OECD data may surprise some Europeans and Americans who expected to be at the top of the world’s hard work list.The latest data from the OECD sheds light on not just paid work, but also unpaid work such as cooking and other housework.
Notable absentees from the top 14 include Germany, France, and the UK. All of the countries listed have a work day longer than the OECD average.
Note: This list only considers OECD countries. Data released April 12, 2011.
Total minutes worked per day: 484
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 136
Total paid minutes worked per day: 348
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 486
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 191
Total paid minutes worked per day: 295
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 489
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 247
Total paid minutes worked per day: 242
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 494
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 213
Total paid minutes worked per day: 281
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 495
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 231
Total paid minutes worked per day: 265
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 496
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 207
Total paid minutes worked per day: 289
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 498
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 227
Total paid minutes worked per day: 271
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 504
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 164
Total paid minutes worked per day: 340
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 509
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 203
Total paid minutes worked per day: 306
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 516
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 232
Total paid minutes worked per day: 284
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 517
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 197
Total paid minutes worked per day: 320
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 528
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 233
Total paid minutes worked per day: 295
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 540
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 164
Total paid minutes worked per day: 376
Source: OECD
Total minutes worked per day: 594
Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 253
Total paid minutes worked per day: 342
Source: OECD
