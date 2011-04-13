The Hardest Working Countries In The World

Photo: Library of Congress

Everyone likes to think they work harder than everyone else, but the latest OECD data may surprise some Europeans and Americans who expected to be at the top of the world’s hard work list.The latest data from the OECD sheds light on not just paid work, but also unpaid work such as cooking and other housework.



Notable absentees from the top 14 include Germany, France, and the UK. All of the countries listed have a work day longer than the OECD average.

Note: This list only considers OECD countries. Data released April 12, 2011.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.