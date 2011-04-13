The Hardest Working Countries In The World

Gregory White
factory, 1940s, library of congress

Photo: Library of Congress

Everyone likes to think they work harder than everyone else, but the latest OECD data may surprise some Europeans and Americans who expected to be at the top of the world’s hard work list.The latest data from the OECD sheds light on not just paid work, but also unpaid work such as cooking and other housework.

Notable absentees from the top 14 include Germany, France, and the UK. All of the countries listed have a work day longer than the OECD average.

Note: This list only considers OECD countries. Data released April 12, 2011.

#14 South Korea

Total minutes worked per day: 484

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 136

Total paid minutes worked per day: 348

#13 India

Total minutes worked per day: 486

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 191

Total paid minutes worked per day: 295

#12 Turkey

Total minutes worked per day: 489

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 247

Total paid minutes worked per day: 242

#11 Sweden

Total minutes worked per day: 494

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 213

Total paid minutes worked per day: 281

#10 Slovenia

Total minutes worked per day: 495

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 231

Total paid minutes worked per day: 265

#9 USA

Total minutes worked per day: 496

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 207

Total paid minutes worked per day: 289

#8 New Zealand

Total minutes worked per day: 498

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 227

Total paid minutes worked per day: 271

#7 China

Total minutes worked per day: 504

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 164

Total paid minutes worked per day: 340

#6 Austria

Total minutes worked per day: 509

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 203

Total paid minutes worked per day: 306

#5 Estonia

Total minutes worked per day: 516

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 232

Total paid minutes worked per day: 284

#4 Canada

Total minutes worked per day: 517

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 197

Total paid minutes worked per day: 320

#3 Portugal

Total minutes worked per day: 528

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 233

Total paid minutes worked per day: 295

#2 Japan

Total minutes worked per day: 540

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 164

Total paid minutes worked per day: 376

#1 Mexico

Total minutes worked per day: 594

Total unpaid minutes worked per day: 253

Total paid minutes worked per day: 342

Notice the rise of Asia in these rankings?

