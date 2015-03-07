The hardest working cities in America

It’s Employee Appreciation Day — a time for managers to recognise, thank, and reward workers for their contributions and hard work.

In honour of the day, personal finance site WalletHub looked at 116 of the most populated US cities to find which ones have the hardest working employees.

They measured seven key metrics, including labour force participation rate, average weekly work hours, and number of workers with multiple jobs.

Anchorage, Alaska — where residents work 40.7 hours per week, on average — came out on top.

Here’s the full list:

And here’s an interactive map:



Source: WalletHub

