30 tough interview questions you'll have to answer if you want to work at Netflix

New year, new job?

If you want to work at Netflix, you might have to answer some hard interview questions first.

Using Glassdoor’s information about Netflix, we’ve compiled some of the most difficult questions people say they have been asked while interviewing for the video-streaming company.

The questions, which have all been asked between 2013 and now, say a lot about Netflix and its company culture.

Several years ago, Netflix published a summary of its management philosophy, which was instantly controversial for its lack of vacation policy, its stance on hiring “outstanding” employees only, and its culture of “freedom and responsibility” in which managers give their employees the right context to make decisions.

No matter whether you’re looking for a customer-service job or a more technical position, Netflix’s interview questions will give you a run for your money.

'What does the word empathy mean?' -- Customer service representative candidate GaudiLab/Shuttershock 'How would you test the latest iPhone's new antenna system?' -- Senior QA engineer candidate Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images 'How would you handle an individual who is missing from work often?' -- Customer service supervisor candidate Photographee.eu/Shuttershock 'A customer calls and angrily tells you that they ordered Barney (or similar toddler show) for their kid. The kid can work the DVD player, and knows the Netflix envelope. When the movie arrived the kid grabs it and pops it in. Turns out it's a slasher movie. What do you do?' -- Customer service representative candidate Shutterstock 'What do you not like about Netflix's company culture?' -- Senior software engineer candidate Shutterstock 'How will you handle the culture difference from where you come from and Netflix? YouTube Screenshot 'Tell us about a time you screwed up at your previous job.' -- Coordinator candidate Chris Hondros/Getty Images 'What is your 90 Day Plan if we hire you?' -- Customer service representative candidate Shutterstock 'What's your favourite TV show and movie, and how do you like to watch them?' -- Senior software engineer candidate Shutterstock 'Of everyone on your team at your current employer, who would you keep and who would you fire and why?' -- Senior software engineer candidate Dotshock/Shuttershock 'Say the CEO stops by your desk and asks you whether or not we should go into an untapped market. How would you determine the size of the addressable market and the factors the Netflix should consider before deciding to enter the market?' -- Senior financial analyst candidate Getty 'How would you handle an employee that has attendance issues when we do not have an attendance policy in place?' — Customer service supervisor candidate Shutterstock 'What was the most difficult termination you faced in your work history?' -- Supervisor candidate Slaven Vlasic/Getty 'How would you determine if the price of a Netflix subscription is truly the deciding factor for a consumer?' -- Market research analyst candidate Shutterstock 'Name five devices you can watch Netflix on.' -- Systems engineer candidate Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images 'What would you do if you were the CEO?' -- Partner product group candidate Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

