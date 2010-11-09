The 10 Worst Cities For Finding A Job

Looking for a job?



Juju.com’s job-search difficulty index looks at the number of unemployed job seekers in major cities and compares that against against their index of help-wanted ads.

So in each case you get a simple ratio of job-seekers to help-wanted ads to give an indication of the hardest cities to find a job.

Not surprisingly: Those cities that were central to the housing bust remain sick.

