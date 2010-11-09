The 10 Worst Cities For Finding A Job

Joe Weisenthal
las vegas

Looking for a job?

Juju.com’s job-search difficulty index looks at the number of unemployed job seekers in major cities and compares that against against their index of help-wanted ads.

So in each case you get a simple ratio of job-seekers to help-wanted ads to give an indication of the hardest cities to find a job.

Not surprisingly: Those cities that were central to the housing bust remain sick.

St. Louis: 4.5 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Memphis: 4.53 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Orlando: 4.55 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

San Diego: 4.79 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Portland, Oregon: 4.90 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Sacramento, CA: 5.47 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Detroit: 7.05 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Riverside, California: 7.31 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Miami, FL: 8.46 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Las Vegas: 8.86 job seekers per available job

Source: Juju.com

Now for a broader look at sick cities...

