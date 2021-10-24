‘The Harder They Fall’ star Jonathan Majors says he picks films his 8-year-old daughter can be ‘proud’ of

Jonathan Majors costars in Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’ David Lee/Netflix

Jonathan Majors thinks about his 8-year-old daughter when it comes to the films he chooses.

“I just want to make her proud,” the star of “The Harder They Fall” told Insider.

Majors also praised his previous castmates as women his daughter can look up to.

Jonathan Majors takes his roles as an actor and as a parent very intentionally. During a press junket for “The Harder They Fall,” the 32-year-old actor told Insider that – even though his young daughter “don’t care what Daddy be doing” right now – he thinks about the TV and movie roles he chooses with her in mind.

“I just want to make her proud and do things that she could look at and go, ‘Yeah, that’s the way that goes – I understand why he did that,'” he said. “Or at some point she will watch [my] films and then she’ll see Regina King and she’ll see Zazie Beetz.”

He continued: “And maybe she’ll watch [‘Lovecraft Country’] and see Jurnee Smollet, see Aunjanue Ellis and understand that even though I tell her, she can see it: ‘You can be all this, you can be all that.’ Shit, you can be in that love if you want, clearly.”

Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett in ‘Lovecraft Country.’ HBO

Majors believes it’s important for young Black women to see diverse characters, particularly if they’re surrounded by love in movies and TV shows. Zazie Beetz (who plays Stagecoach Mary) stars as Majors’ love interest in ‘The Harder They Fall.” Majors describes their two character’s as having a “rare” on-screen romance.

Majors, who isn’t on social media, has kept most details about his personal life and family to himself. In an interview with John Lithgow for the HBO Max podcast “Trade Secrets,” Majors talked about why he stays away from social media platforms.

“There’s something about really playing the long game for me…I like the slow build, I like the process, I like getting to know someone,” he said. “I like the search. I like the mystery of getting to know a person, getting to know an artist, getting to hunt for material, getting to discover things.”

“The Harder They Fall,” starring Majors along with Idris Elba, Regina King and Zazie Beetz, premiered in theaters on October 22 and arrives on Netflix on November 3.