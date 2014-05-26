The Happiest YouTube Today Stars Mr G The Goat And His Burro Buddy Jellybean

It’s a slow news day, so the least we could do is be happy.

With the UK and US out of action on public holidays, here’s some late breaking goat news that shows animals can have besties too.

The goat in question is Mr G, who for a decade lived on a property with his best burro mate Jellybean.

Their owner, for reasons undisclosed, wasn’t able to look after the pair any more and the two were recently rescued by separate sanctuaries.

As in, split up. And Mr G didn’t take it too well.

According to the owners of his new home at Animal Place, he went on a six-day hunger strike.

We’ll let the video tell the rest of the story.

Have a great day.

