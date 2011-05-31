The Happiest Countries In The World, According To North Korea

Gus Lubin
chart

Pyongyang published this fun bit of propaganda earlier this week (via Shanghaiist).

The Global Happiness Index names China as the happiest country in the world, with a full 100 points. North Korea came in second, followed by Cuba, Iran and Venezuela.

South Korea ranks 152 with 18 points.

“The American Empire” ranks last with only 3 points.

