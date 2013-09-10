This Map Shows The Happiest And The Most Miserable Places In The World

The U.N. General Assembly released its second annual “happiness” report earlier today, a study which measures happiness and well-being across the worlds.

Seth Kadish, the guy behind the Vizual Statistix tumblr and friend of the site, has gone ahead and mapped the results of that survey out.

If anything, this makes it easier to identify clusters of people. Sure, we knew that Denmark was the happiest, but just look at how happy norther Europe is in general.

Here’s the map. The deeper the purple colour, the happier the country. The more sever the orange, the more miserable the country. Click to enlarge:

