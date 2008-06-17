Another Shock Ending For M. Night Shamalayan: "The Happening" a Success In Europe

: Overcoming mixed overseas reviews and the European soccer championships, “The Happening” edged “The Incredible Hulk” as the weekend’s No. 1 title internationally, grossing an estimated $32 million from 5,714 screens in 88 markets.

Although the latest theatrical incarnation of the Marvel Comics superhero finished second in total gross dollars — “The Incredible Hulk” grossed an estimated $31 million from 3,165 sites in just 38 markets — it racked up close to double the $5,600 per-screen average of director M. Night Shyamalan’s apocalyptic thriller, which began its overseas rollout Wednesday.

Still, “Happening’s” distributor, Fox, is pleased. “We were in 88 countries, we were up against ‘Hulk’ in eight of the top 16 markets and we had the European soccer championships,” said Paul Hanneman, co-president of Fox International Theatrical, “and still we had some really good numbers coming out most of these markets.”

Despite what Hanneman described as “mixed to difficult” foreign reviews, “Happening” opened at No. 1 in France, Spain, Italy, Venezuela, Chile and Ecuador. France showed the most interest, leading the pack with an estimated $4.7 million from 550 situations. The title, co-starring Mark Wahlberg, finished at No. 3 in the U.K., grossing $3.4 million from 389 screens, while Spain contributed $3.8 million from the same number of situations.



