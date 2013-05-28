'The Hangover Part III' Has The Worst Opening Weekend Of The Trilogy — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

‘Fast & Furious 6’ helped lead a record-breaking Memorial Day Weekend.

“Fast & Furious 6” had no competition from “The Hangover Part III” at the box office this weekend.



That’s a surprise considering this was supposed to be the first real box-office showdown of the summer.

While “Fast 6” revved toward $100 million in a three-day weekend, “The Hangover” crew had a tough time grossing little more than $40 million over an extended four-day weekend.

Just how bad is that?

Well, it’s $2 million less than the opening weekend of the first “Hangover” film.

Also, “The Great Gatsby,” which originally had poor critiques, earned nearly $10 million more than “The Hangover Part III” opening weekend.

Expectations for “The Hangover Part III” were to bring in near $100 million opening weekend.

Instead, it fell pretty flat.

How’d the rest of the box office fare?

Fantastic. Overall, this weekend was the largest Memorial Day Weekend ever with $323 million in ticket sales.

DreamWorks Animation released new film “Epic” and while it didn’t quite earn numbers like “The Croods” opening weekend, it performed well and should continue to do so with no competition from other children’s films until Disney’s “Monsters University” roars into theatres June 21.

Out of the top 10 this week is Tyler Perry’s “Peeples” which fell seven notches after dropping out of more than 1,500 theatres in week three. The film has earned $8.8 million to date and cost an estimated $15 million to produce.

Here are this weekend’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. “Oblivion” rounds out the top 10 with $815,000. The Tom Cruise film has earned $266.8 million in six weeks worldwide. Universal was smart to put this film out before the onslaught of all the May films because it’s been able to have longevity at theatres.

9. DreamWorks Animation now has two films in the top 10. “The Croods” added another $1.2 million this weekend to its $562 million worldwide haul.

8. Another film that was released in April, “42” earned another $1.25 million. The film, based on the story of Jackie Robinson, has earned $91 million in seven weeks.

7. Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon’s “Mud” takes in $1.9 million in its fifth week. Compared to big tentpole films, the Roadside Attraction’s movie is playing in 712 theatres.

6. With three new releases out, “The Great Gatsby” falls three spots this week earning $13.7 million. The film just became director Baz Luhrmann’s first film to cross $100 million domestically. Overseas, the film is earning a little bit less to bring its total to $200 million worldwide.

5. “Iron Man 3” also moved down three spots earning $19.4 million. Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Tony Stark has now brought in $1.1 billion worldwide.

4. DreamWorks Animation’s latest film “Epic” has earned $34.2 million in its opening weekend. The film has already earned $77 million worldwide. The film cost an estimated $100 million to make. Beyoncé, Colin Farrell, Josh Hutcherson, and Amanda Seyfried voice characters.

3. “Star Trek Into Darkness” nearly beat out “The Hangover Part III” opening weekend with $38 million. In two weeks, the J.J. Abrams’ sequel has earned $249 million worldwide.

2. “The Hangover Part III” opened to a disappointing $42.4 million. That’s less than half of what “The Hangover Part II” earned opening weekend two years ago.

1. “Fast & Furious 6” drove off with the box office this weekend earning $98.5 million. That’s the largest opening of any film in the franchise. Worldwide, the sixth instalment has already earned $275.5 million.

