"The Hangover Part II" Loses Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson dropped from The Hangover Part II In what has become a revolving door cameo meant to keep us on our toes, director Nick Cassavetes is replacing Liam Neeson in the role of a Bangkok tattoo artist original meant for Mel Gibson as part of the storyline in The Hangover Part II.



As director of this anticipated summer sequel Todd Phillips explains it, the plot of The Hangover Part II is hinged on a missing person mystery, and follows the exact structuring of its predecessor. Each scene is interlocking, and when Phillips had to cut the scene right before the moments with Liam Neeson, it made no sense to keep that cameo in the film.

Todd Phillips had decided to re-shoot the scene so that it made sense within the context of getting his Wolf Pack (Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms) from one location to the next. A problem arose when Phillips discovered that Liam Neeson was preoccupied in London, shooting Clash of the Titans 2.

With The Hangover Part II set for release on Memorial Day Weekend, Todd Phillips had to reshoots the scenes quickly, and turned to his old friend Nick Cassavetes for help.

Here is what Todd Phillips had to say about the matter.

“We were in a complete time crunch so I called up Nick and asked if he would do the part. He came in and crushed it and that is the scene that you will ultimately see in the film. [I’m excited for everyone] to see the film. It turned out great.”

There is a chance that none of this is true, and it is all a ruse to surprise you with an actual cameo that hasn’t been spoiled on the Internet. And if it is all true, Liam Neeson‘s deleted cameo will make for a nice special feature on the upcoming Blu-ray release.

The Hangover Part II comes to theatres May 26th, 2011 and stars Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, Ed Helms, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong, Jamie Chung, Paul Giamatti, Nick Cassavetes. The film is directed by Todd Phillips.

