THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Hangover' 11 years later

Warner Brothers Pictures/YouTube ‘The Hangover’ premiered in June 2009.

It’s been 11 years since the comedy “The Hangover” first hit theatres in 2009.

Some of the cast, like Bradley Cooper and Ken Jeong, has gone on to star in critically acclaimed movies.

Others, including Sasha Barrese, have backed away from the entertainment industry.

Since the film, and its sequels, Ed Helms has starred in more hit comedies, and Zach Galifianakis has found success on TV.

Stars like Bradley Cooper, Zach Galifianakis, and Ken Jeong became household names after the success of “The Hangover” back in 2009.

The hit comedy â€” which follows the story of Doug (Justin Bartha) and three friends (Cooper, Ed Helms, and Galifianakis) as they head to Las Vegas for a bachelor party gone wrong â€” launched several of the cast members’ careers and led to lucrative second and third installments.

Here’s what the cast of “The Hangover” is up to now, 11 years later.

Bradley Cooper played Philip “Phil” Wenneck, the childhood best friend of the groom-to-be.

Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper in ‘The Hangover.’

Before he appeared in the “The Hangover,” Bradley Cooper had smaller roles in “Wedding Crashers,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” and “He’s Just Not That into You.”

He also made appearances on a few TV shows, including HBO’s “Sex and the City” NBC’s “Law and Order,” and ABC’s “Alias.”

Cooper has appeared in multiple critically acclaimed movies since “The Hangover.”

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Bradley Cooper directed and starred in ‘A Star Is Born.’

Since 2009, Cooper has starred in buzzworthy films like “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” “American Sniper,” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series.

The actor also played Phil again in “The Hangover Part II” and “The Hangover Part III.”

He later lent his acting and directing skills to the 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born,” which earned eight Oscar nominations, including best actor.

More recently, Cooper returned as the voice behind Rocket Raccoon in the box-office hit “Avengers: Endgame,” and he’s set to reprise the role again for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” in 2021.

He is also scheduled to star in and direct the upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic, “Maestro.”

Ed Helms played Dr. Stuart “Stu” Price in “The Hangover.”

Warner Bros. Ed Helms in ‘The Hangover.’

Ed Helms had already made a name for himself on TV by the time he played Stu in the “Hangover” franchise.

He was previously entertaining audiences as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and as Andy Bernard on NBC’s “The Office.”

Helms continues to flex his comedic chops in films and on TV.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Ed Helms has stuck with the comedy genre.

Helms continued to play Andy Bernard on “The Office” until 2013. After the third “Hangover” film hit theatres, the actor went on to star in “We’re the Millers” and “Vacation.”

The actor also voiced Kyle Carson on Netflix’s “BoJack Horseman,” appeared in the ensemble cast of “Tag,” and starred alongside Demi Moore in the comedy/horror film “Corporate Animals.”

Most recently, Helms starred in the Netflix-original movie “Coffee and Kareem.”

Alan Garner, the eccentric future brother-in-law of Doug Billings, was played by comedian Zach Galifianakis.

Warner Bros. Zach Galifianakis in ‘The Hangover.’

Prior to his role in “The Hangover,” Zach Galifianakis had several smaller parts on comedy shows and in films like “What Happens in Vegas.”

Shortly before starring in the first “Hangover” movie, he began interviewing celebrities on his talk show, “Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis.” Everyone from Barack Obama to Cooper has taken part in a humourous interview for the show.

Galifianakis is still a successful comedic actor.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Zach Galifianakis rose to fame in films and on television.

Although films like “Dinner for Schmucks” and “Due Date,” which he appeared in after “The Hangover,” weren’t a huge departure from what he was used to, Galifianakis did impress critics with his dramatic role in “Birdman.”

The actor later went on to earn an Emmy nomination for his role on the FX series “Baskets,” and he also voiced a character on the animated Fox series “Bob’s Burgers.”

More recently, “Between Two Ferns: The Movie,” based on his talk show, premiered on Netflix. Galifianakis also voiced a leading character in the 2019 animated film “Missing Link.”

Justin Bartha played missing groom Doug Billings.

Warner Bros. Justin Bartha in ‘The Hangover.’

Prior to his role in “The Hangover,” Justin Bartha was best known for starring alongside Nicolas Cage in the “National Treasure” series.

The actor continues to act in films and on TV.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Justin Bartha played Colin Morello on ‘The Good Fight.’

After reprising his role in both “Hangover” sequels, Bartha went on to appear on CBS All Access’ “The Good Fight.”

More recently, he acted alongside “Glee” star Diana Agron in “Against the Clock” and played Thomas H. Ince on an episode of Comedy Central’s “Drunk History.”

The actor is currently working on a few upcoming projects, including the films “Sweet Girl” and “Dear Zoe.”

Heather Graham played Jade, a stripper who ends up marrying Stu during their drunken night out.

Warner Bros. Ed Helms and Heather Graham in ‘The Hangover.’

Heather Graham already had some serious star power before joining the cast of “The Hangover.”

She was well known for appearing in popular films like “Drugstore Cowboy,” “Boogie Nights,” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.”

In recent years, Graham has spent most of her time on television.

Demis Maryannakis/STAR MAX/IPx Heather Graham has worked as an actress, writer, and director.

Since reprising her role in “The Hangover Part III,” Graham has made appearances on multiple TV shows, including Showtime’s “Californication,” NBC’s “Law and Order True Crime,” and TBS’ “Angie Tribeca.”

More recently, the actress appeared in “Desperados,” “Love, Guaranteed,” and “Wander.”

Ken Jeong played Leslie Chow in “The Hangover.”

Warner Bros. Ken Jeong in ‘The Hangover.’

Before he was Mr. Chow in “The Hangover,” Ken Jeong was a licensed physician in California.

He later gave up medicine to become an actor, making his film debut in Judd Apatow’s “Knocked Up,” before going on to star in comedies like “Step Brothers” and “Pineapple Express.”

Jeong has since held several supporting comedic roles on TV and in films.

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic Ken Jeong was recently a judge on Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer.’

After “The Hangover,” Jeong starred playing Ben Chang on NBC’s “Community,” which ran for six seasons until 2015.

He also continued his film career in comedies like “The Duff” and “Ride Along 2.”

More recently, he starred in the hit 2018 film “Crazy Rich Asians,” made a brief appearance in “Avengers: Endgame,” and appeared in Disney’s live-action “Lady and the Tramp.”

Jeong has also judged the Fox competition series “The Masked Singer” since its debut in 2019.

Tracy, the concerned wife-to-be of Doug Billings, was played by Sasha Barrese.

Warner Bros. Sasha Barrese in ‘The Hangover.’

Before “The Hangover,” Sasha Barrese made appearances in films and on TV shows like “American Pie,” ABC’s “Boy Meets World,” “Legally Blonde,” “The Ring,” and The CW’s “Supernatural.”

She also had recurring roles on The WB’s “Run of the House” and NBC’s “LAX.”

Since appearing in the “Hangover” films, Barrese has left the movie industry.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Sasha Barrese appeared in a handful of supporting roles in between the ‘Hangover’ films.

In between filming the “Hangover” trilogy, Barrese had a few roles on TV and in films like “Let Me In.”

She went on to reprise her role in “The Hangover Part II” and “The Hangover Part III,” but she hasn’t acted in films or on TV since the 2013 sequel.

In the 2010s she also announced her plans to become a professional poker player, and she competed in the 2014 World Series of Poker.

Rachael Harris played Melissa, Stu’s domineering girlfriend.

Warner Bros. Rachael Harris in ‘The Hangover.’

Prior to her role in “The Hangover,” Rachael Harris had scored minor roles on a number of TV shows, including UPN’s “Star Trek: Voyager,” ABC’s “Sister, Sister,” NBC’s “Friends,” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

She also appeared in comedies like “The Haunted Mansion,” “Kicking and Screaming,” “Evan Almighty,” and “Licence to Wed.”

Harris has mostly appeared on television since “The Hangover.”

Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images Rachael Harris is known for her numerous television roles.

After appearing in “The Hangover,” Harris had roles in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films, “Wreck-It Ralph,” and “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb,” but most of her work has been on TV.

The actress had been on episodes of ABC’s “Modern Family,” FX’s “Archer,” Fox’s “New Girl,” and NBC’s “The Office.”

Harris also played Sheila Sazs on USA’s “Suits” from 2012 to 2019 and Dr. Linda Martin on Fox/Netflix’s “Lucifer” from 2016 to 2020.

Todd Phillips appeared briefly as “Mr. Creepy” in the film.

Warner Bros. Todd Phillips made a cameo in ‘The Hangover.’

Although he only had a small, uncredited role in the film,Todd Phillips is responsible for producing and directing “The Hangover” – and he also went on to write for the second and third movies.

Before “The Hangover,” he was producing and directing movies like “Road Trip,” “Old School,” and “All the King’s Men.”

Since the release of the final “Hangover” movie, Phillips has continued to work in film.

GP Images/Getty Images for Audi Canada Todd Phillips is now well known for his work on ‘Joker.’

In between the “Hangover” trilogy, Phillips was on the production staff for “Due Date” and “Project X.” After the series, he also worked on “War Dogs” and “A Star Is Born.”

Most recently, the filmmaker wrote, directed, and produced the Oscar-winning film “Joker,” and he’s currently working on upcoming films like “Maestro” and “Joker 2.”

Mike Epps played “Black Doug.”

Warner Bros. Mike Epps in ‘The Hangover.’

Before appearing in the first and third installments of the “Hangover” series, Mike Epps was well known for playing LJ in “Resident Evil: Apocalypse” and “Resident Evil: Extinction,” among other TV and film credits.

Epps has gone on to appear in a number of smaller film and TV roles.

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images Mike Epps has acted in a number of comedies and horror films.

After “The Hangover,” Epps went on to appear in “Jumping the Broom,” “Meet the Blacks,” “Girls Trip,” and “Dolemite Is My Name.” He was also on ABC’s “Uncle Buck” and Starz “Survivor’s Remorse.”

Epps is currently set to play Carl Black in the upcoming film “The House Next Door” and Richard Pryor in the biopic “Richard Pryor: Is It Something I Said?”

Bryan Callen played wedding-chapel owner Eddie in the first film.

Warner Bros. Bryan Callen in ‘The Hangover.’

Bryan Callen previously appeared on The WB’s “7th Heaven,” HBO’s “Entourage” and CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother,” and in “Old School,” “Bad Santa,” and “Scary Movie 4” before playing Eddie in “The Hangover.”

Callen has continued to work in comedy since “The Hangover.”

Jim Spellman/Getty Images Bryan Callen has appeared on several television shows.

Following “The Hangover,” Callen made a number of appearances on shows like NBC’s “Up All Night,” MTV’s “Death Valley,” USA’s “In Plain Sight,” and Audience Network’s “Kingdom.”

He also went on to work on “The Hangover Part II,” “Ride Along,” “About Last Night,” and “Dirty Lies.”

More recently, Callen reunited with Phillips for “Joker” and appeared in “Think Like a Dog.” On TV, the actor had been starring as Rick Mellor on ABC’s “The Goldbergs” and its spin-off “Schooled” until their productions were halted amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Phil Wenneck’s wife, Stephanie, was played by Gillian Vigman.

Warner Bros. Gillian Vigman in ‘The Hangover.’

Prior to her role in the “Hangover” trilogy, Gillian Vigman appeared in comedies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Deck the Halls,” and “Step Brothers.”

Vigman has appeared on multiple television shows since her role in the film series.

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Gillian Vigman is still acting on TV and in films.

In between “The Hangover” and its sequels, Vigman worked on films like “All About Steve” and “Date Night.” After the series, she appeared in “Adventures in Babysitting,” “The House,” and “Forever My Girl.”

The actress later went on to shows like Fox’s “New Girl,” The CW’s “Life Sentence,” and, most recently, CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

