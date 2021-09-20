‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ sets record for most Emmys losses in a season after losing in 21 categories

Elisabeth Moss stars in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Sophie Giraud/Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was nominated for 21 awards for this year’s Emmy award season.

However, it was snubbed, receiving zero awards.

“WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian,” which also received over 20 nominations, collected few awards as well.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” set a new record on Sunday for most Emmy losses in a single year.

The series, based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood about a totalitarian society where women are property of the state, was nominated for 21 Emmys this year. Since the series started in 2017, “The Handmaid’s Tale” has won an Emmy award each year, receiving a total of 15 Primetime Emmys.

However, with “The Crown” dominating most of the awards, the Hulu series’ streak was broken and the series received no wins. It beat the previous record held by “Mad Men,” which was nominated for 17 awards in 2021 but won none of them. “Northern Exposure” and “The Larry Sanders Show” also previously held the record, coming up with zero awards after being nominated for 16 in 1993 and 1997 respectfully.

Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ George Kraychyk/Hulu

“The Handmaid’s Tale” was not the only series with many nominations that was snubbed by this year’s Emmys. “WandaVision” which had received 23 nominations won only three awards and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations won only seven awards.

Meanwhile, Netflix was the big winner of this Emmy season with its series “The Crown” and “Queen’s Gambit” both winning eleven awards. For “The Crown” this included best drama series, best actor and actress in a drama series, and best supporting actor and actress in a drama series.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” has been renewed for a fifth season.