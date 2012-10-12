The Handiest Time-Saving Productivity Tools

Photo: Shutterstock

We all have only so much time during the day to eat, read, work, and communicate. Here are some of the best tools and services to help you stop wasting time and spend more time on the things you love to do.

Rapportive, a browser add-on for Gmail, is great for a few reasons: For one, if you don’t know the email address of someone you’re trying to reach but have a fairly good idea of what it might be, Rapportive will immediately tell you if it’s correct by showing what that person looks like, where they’re located and their social media profiles. It also serves as a great tool for keeping notes on a contact.

LAUNCH Ticker, a tech-news headlines aggregator created by Mahalo co-founder Jason Calacanis, offers a real-time feed of everything happening in the tech industry, from funding to new product launches to big-name executives leaving companies. (Disclosure: I used to work at LAUNCH.)

IFTTT (short for “if this, then that”) automates your online life in the most seamless way possible. You can create “recipes” for a variety of things like receiving a text message when you get an email from your boss. That way you’re guaranteed not to miss out on any important assignments or urgent messages.

Diigo makes it super easy to highlight and bookmark anything on the Web. It is an absolute must-have for doing research whether that be for school or for business.

ToutApp is the easiest way to send personalised, bulk emails. Another awesome feature of Tout is that you can see if someone has opened your email. The tool is available as a standalone service, in addition to as a Gmail plug-in.

