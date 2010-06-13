THE HAND OF CLOD -- British Papers Shred Hapless Goalie After 1-1 Loss To USA

Photo: News of the World
England was heavily favoured to beat the US in the World Cup yesterday. They didn’t. In fact, if not for a US shot that hit the goalpost in the second half, they would have lost.And so the 1-1 tie is viewed as one of the most shocking losses in World Cup history. (Second only to the last time the teams played, in 1950, when a ragtag US squad beat the world’s premiere team 1-0.)
To make matters worse, USA’s tying goal, as more than a billion people now know, came off a slow, distant roller that would have been blocked by the average third-grader. England’s goalie, Bob Green, somehow failed to stop it.
So you didn’t think the British press was going to let that one go quietly, did you?
The Sun is so stunned (initially), they can't even come up with a good headline--but they're working on it. And they know who to blame...
