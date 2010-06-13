THE HAND OF CLOD -- British Papers Shred Hapless Goalie After 1-1 Loss To USA

Henry Blodget
Hand of Clod

Photo: News of the World

England was heavily favoured to beat the US in the World Cup yesterday. They didn’t. In fact, if not for a US shot that hit the goalpost in the second half, they would have lost.And so the 1-1 tie is viewed as one of the most shocking losses in World Cup history. (Second only to the last time the teams played, in 1950, when a ragtag US squad beat the world’s premiere team 1-0.)

To make matters worse, USA’s tying goal, as more than a billion people now know, came off a slow, distant roller that would have been blocked by the average third-grader.  England’s goalie, Bob Green, somehow failed to stop it.

So you didn’t think the British press was going to let that one go quietly, did you? 

Even the mainstream papers (Guardian) can talk of little else...

Source: The Guardian

The Telegraph is (initially) speechless

Source: The Telegraph

The Sun is so stunned (initially), they can't even come up with a good headline--but they're working on it. And they know who to blame...

Source: The Sun

And there it is...

Source: The Sun

The Daily Mail makes it into a montage... first, the nightmare on the field

Source: The Daily Mail

Then, the reaction at home...

Source: The Daily Mail

...And the one on a US base somewhere in Afganistan...

Source: The Daily Mail

Source: The Mirror

And this theme is screamed at warranted volume by the News of the World

Source: News Of The World

Meanwhile, back on the home front...

Source: New York Post

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.