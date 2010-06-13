THE HAND OF CLOD -- British Papers Shred Hapless Goalie After 1-1 Loss To USA

Photo: News of the World

England was heavily favoured to beat the US in the World Cup yesterday. They didn’t. In fact, if not for a US shot that hit the goalpost in the second half, they would have lost.And so the 1-1 tie is viewed as one of the most shocking losses in World Cup history. (Second only to the last time the teams played, in 1950, when a ragtag US squad beat the world’s premiere team 1-0.)



To make matters worse, USA’s tying goal, as more than a billion people now know, came off a slow, distant roller that would have been blocked by the average third-grader. England’s goalie, Bob Green, somehow failed to stop it.

So you didn’t think the British press was going to let that one go quietly, did you?

