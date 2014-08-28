The Hamptons Is Running Out Of Rosé

Shutterstock.com Sorry, Hamptonites: You’ll be stuck sipping on champagne this weekend.

Time to hit the panic button: There’s apparently a shortage of rosé wine in the Hamptons, which is bad news for anyone headed out east this weekend for a final summer hurrah.

According to The New York Post, the rosé supply at several hot Hamptons restaurants and East End wineries has already run dry.

Restaurants including Red Stix in Water Mill and Surf Lodge and Navy Beach in Montauk have reportedly run out of certain popular labels, and a representative from Wölffer Estate in Sagaponack told the Post that the vineyard had already sold out of two of its more popular rosé wines.

The general manager at Lieb Cellars on the North Fork told Business Insider that they had temporarily run out of rosé in their East Hampton tasting room, but planned to restock before the the weekend. Its 2013 Bridge Lane Rosé is still available in its two other tasting rooms and online.

At least one restaurant promises to be well-stocked. Pierre Weber, owner of Pierre’s in Bridgehampton, assured us that they had plenty of magnums of Nationale 7 Rosé and Whispering Angel on hand for a “big and very festive weekend.” He did warn, however, that the swank seafood spot would probably run out of some top-selling labels post-Labour Day.

And the CEO of Bedell Cellars on the North Fork in Cutchogue said the winery’s tasting room was amply stocked with Taste Rosé, and that he had “dispatched our sales team to the Hamptons today to help stem the shortage” — phew!

It’s not the first time the Hamptons have found themselves high and dry before the close of summer. The Post reported on a similar panic back in 2012.

Rosé wines have become increasingly popular as a summer quaff over the past few years. Vogue declared it “the drink of summer” in May, and the co-founders of Instagram feed @yeswayrose explained to the magazine: “We think rosé got a bad rap for a while because of the misconception that it was the same as the sweet white zinfandel your grandmother used to drink, but wine lovers seem to have become more knowledgeable and are accepting rosé for the sophisticated and versatile wine that it is.”

We reached out to a few other popular restaurants and wineries in the Hamptons to see if the shortage is really as dire as they say, and will update if we hear back.

