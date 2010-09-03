The Real Storm To Watch This Weekend: Russian Wanna-Be Trophy Wives Swarm The Hamptons

Watch out this weekend – the Hamptons has supposedly seen a massive influx of young Russian hotties looking for banker love and the loot that comes with it, reports the Daily Beast.



Reporter Lynnley Browning spoke to a whole range of locals who confirm that there’s been a genuine invasion of girls with one aim – pin down “young, hot, hedge funders and guys in loveless marriages.”

One Hamptonite employed 20 of them as waitresses in his Main Street cafe this summer.

Apparently the young ladies are “a little rougher around the edges than the ones that came out of St. Tropez” eight years ago, according to a Manhattan interior designer who frequents Southampton.

“But they’re incredibly beautiful, and incredibly intelligent” all the same.

Read the full story at the Daily Beast >>>

