Meet The 10 Most Fashionable People In The Hamptons

Growing up, Lee took cooking cues from her grandmother back in West Virginia, but nowadays she calls the shots in the kitchen. Often going on morning runs to the Green Thumb market in Water Mill for fresh produce, Lee's dining table is a primary destination for many on the Hamptons circuit. She's recently begun alternating her apron with her wetsuit, as surfing has become a cherished pastime.

'I started surfing a few years ago, and it literally changed my life -- even inspired me to write my first novel Groundswell,' says Lee. 'I take lessons almost every day from Flying Point Surf School and enjoy it so much. I know it's kind of cliché, but surfers really do just look so cool. I always like seeing what the guys on the beach are wearing and how they're wearing it. They have a great look -- relaxed and casual.'