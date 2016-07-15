5 extremely wealthy people who choose to live frugally

Justin Sullivan/Getty Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is famously frugal.

Frugality is a subjective term. To the average Joe it could mean eating meals at home or scouring the internet for cheap flights. But to a billionaire it means showing up to work in a T-shirt and jeans, driving a Toyota or Volkswagen, and, in some instances, foregoing the purchase of a private jet or lavish vacation home.

Surprisingly, some of the richest people on earth are incredibly frugal, each one with his own penny-pinching habits.

From eating lunch in the office cafeteria with their employees to residing in homes worth a fraction of what they could afford, these five self-made billionaires — many of whom are also generous philanthropists — know the secret to keeping their net worths high.

