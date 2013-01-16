Everything You Want To Know About The Habits Of Business travellers

When you’re trying to secure a business deal and your client is in another location, you have to be ready to jump on a plane at a moment’s notice to finalise the deal.



A new study from Expedia Media Solutions found that 69 per cent of business travellers book their flights and hotels — usually luxury 5-star properties — less than three days before they travel.

Expedia Media Solutions studied the purchasing habits and travel patterns of business travellers. They looked at data measuring a business traveller’s occupation and household income, likelihood to drive a luxury car, and tendency to book trips to exotic locales like Dubai or Bangkok.

They found that the majority of business travellers work in the finance or advertising industries and tend to have a household income of more than $100,000. Business travellers also like luxury cars; they are 38% more likely to buy an Infiniti, 27% more likely to buy an Audi or Land Rover and 23% more likely to buy a Mercedes compared to the average traveller. These travellers also traverse the world for business; the most popular cities for business travellers are Hong Kong, Florence, Mexico City, and Sydney.

See the infographic below for more information on the habits of business travellers.

Photo: Expedia Media Solutions

