These guys are behind one of the greatest software breakthroughs of all time

Believe it or not, there was a time when our computers were incapable of functioning like a calculator, a time before Microsoft Excel.

Enter Dan Bricklin and Bob Frankston, two men who wanted to see their calculators come to life. By creating VisiCalc, the first electronic spreadsheet, that’s exactly what they did.

Produced by Sara Silverstein. Camera and editing by Sam Rega.

