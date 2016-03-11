The guy whose 'sexy' mugshot went completely viral just got out of jail

Remember Jeremy Meeks?

If the name sounds familiar but you can’t quite place him, let us remind you.

Jeremy Meeks is “sexy mugshot guy”, whose sultry booking photo went massively viral in 2014 when people all saw his photo on the Stockton Police Department Facebook page and declared he was hot enough to be a model.

Some even went as far as to Photoshop Meeks into Calvin Klein ads.

Now, Meeks is out of jail and ready to start his modelling career.

Meeks posted a picture alongside his new talent manager and photographer Jim Jordan, saying he was “overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead”.

I want to thank my family and everybody for all your love, support and prayers. I'm overwhelmed and grateful for what lies ahead. I'm ready @jimjordanphotography and @whitecrossmanagement #jeremymeeks #jimjordan #whitecrossmanagement A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Mar 9, 2016 at 4:43pm PST

The 32-year-old, who was sentenced to just two years in prison on a weapons charge in 2014, had been hinting his release was coming up this week on Instagram.

Looking forward to reuniting with my family. Counting down the days. #6days #spreadtheword A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Mar 2, 2016 at 12:26pm PST

Looking forward to my time on the lake with my kids A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Mar 8, 2016 at 11:29am PST

Last year Meeks started preparing for his modelling career in prison after he signed with White Cross Management agency.

In an interview from his Nevada prison cell, Meeks said “I’m in a place where I will be able to provide for my family and really change my life.”

Additional reporting by Caroline Moss.

