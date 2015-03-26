The guy who ran Operation Sovereign Borders is now in charge of the entire Australian army

The man prime minister Tony Abbott appointed to “stop the boats”, Lieutenant General Angus Campbell, will become the chief of the Australian army later this year.
Air Vice-Marshal Gavin Davies has been chosen to lead the country’s air force.
Campbell served as the Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force for the military-led border security mission Operation Sovereign Borders, and previously oversaw operations in the Middle East and commanded operations in Timor-Leste.
Operation Sovereign Borders began in September 2013, just 11 days after the Abbott government won the election. But it wasn’t without criticism, with the ALP accusing the government of fostering a culture of secrecy and strained Australia’s international relations with Indonesia.
Abbott maintains the policy “stopped the boats” and had a devastating impact on the people smuggling trade.
After graduating from the Royal Military College, Duntroon in 1984, Campbell began his military career in the infantry corps, serving as a platoon commander. Since then, Campbell climbed the ranks of Australia’s Defence Force and advised government on national security policy.
Campbell has a Bachelor of Science with honors from the University of New South Wales and a Master of Philosophy in International Relations from Cambridge University.
Outgoing army chief, Lieutenant General David Morrison will finish up on May 15.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.