The Guy Who Paid $16 For A $300,000 Texas McMansion Just Got Kicked Out

Over the summer, we wrote about a tenacious Texan who found a legal loophole and wound up paying $16–the cost of some paperwork–for a foreclosed home worth around $300,000.



Now a judge has decided that the current lien-holder, Bank of America, has the right to kick out the man, Kenneth Robinson, who has resided in the home in Flower Mound, Tex., for eight months, according to ABC News (via Newser).

Robinson became something of a local celebrity after claiming rights to the home under the law of adverse possession, a Texas statute that allows people to claim ownership of abandoned properties so long as they abide by certain criteria, including living in the space publicly and without the former owners of the home, KHOU reported at the time.

He even wrote an e-book on his experience, according to ABC.

But it generally takes 10 years to establish “adverse possession,” and after the recent court ruling, it looks like Robinson will have to find another place to call home.

