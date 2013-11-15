The Guy Who Made Lara Bingle Famous Works At Qantas Now

Photo: Getty/Graham Denholm

Lara Bingle is famous because she was in a Tourism Australia ad, asking everyone “where the bloody hell” they were.

And now the guy who put her in the ad works at Qantas’ marketing department, according to industry website Mumbrella.

According to the post, Tim McColl Jones is now the airline’s executive manager of brand and marketing, reporting to Olivia Wirth.

McColl Jones is a veteran ad exec who has worked on some big campaigns. He was even in charge of marketing for Abu Dhabi … the country.

Here’s what his LinkedIn account says of his work with Tourism Australia. “Led the worldwide Tourism Australia account creating a star in Lara Bingle and a stir with ‘Where the bloody hell are you?’.”

So if you ever wondered who to attribute that to, now you know.

There’s more at Mumbrella.

