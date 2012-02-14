The Guy Who Could Succeed Lucas Van Praag At Goldman Is Also Getting Courted By Pepsi

Photo: Lisa Du, Business Insider

Jake Siewert, the current aide to Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, has been the rumoured favourite to succeeded Goldman Sachs’ head of global corporate communications Lucas Van Praag. News that the former press secretary for Bill Clinton had been meeting with Goldman Sachs about the position was reported even before Van Praag’s officially confirmed he would be leaving the investment bank.But Goldman may have some competition on its hands—Pepsi.



The WSJ’s Overheard column is reporting rumours that Siewert has been in talks with Pepsi about taking on a top communications role at the beverage and snack giant.

Although both companies are facing equal hardships amid a volatile market, the products Siewert may be involved in—financial products vs. food and beverage—will be vastly different. Guess the showdown is on between Goldman Sachs and Pepsi.

