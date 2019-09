A guy named Jack was the first person to purchase an iPhone 6 in Perth, Australia.

But those waiting in line behind him are having the last laugh after Jack promptly opened his new toy on television…and dropped it on the concrete ground.

Take a look at the full video from Perth News Today:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Owen Williams)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.