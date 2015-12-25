The guy behind 'Humans of New York' is fundraising again - and cash is rolling in at an incredible rate

Brandon Stanton is at it again.

Stanton is the man behind “Humans Of New York,” a popular photo project that puts Stanton and his camera on the streets of New York City and beyond.

Earlier this year,

Stanton took of Vidal Chastanet, a 13-year-old from Brownsville, Brooklyn, which has the highest crime rate in the city. The photo went viral, and it helped Stanton raise more than $1.4 million for Mott Hall Bridges Academy.

Now Stanton has turned his camera to Syrian refugees. He recently profiled 11 Syrian families moving to America, and opened a new fundraising page on December 24 to raise funds for those families.

At 1.40pm on Christmas Eve, around two hours in, the page had raised close to $250,000.

Here is the the blurb from the page:

Earlier this month we profiled eleven Syrian families that were preparing to begin new lives in America. They have escaped a horrible war, and have finally secured a degree of safety and security, but the road will be very tough for them. They will be starting at zero in a new country. In addition to the culture shock, they will face innumerable obstacles, including the need to learn an entirely new language. As they attempt to get their footing, they will be provided with little more than the bare minimum needed to subsist.

