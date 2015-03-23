Sean Penn's new movie bombs at theatres

Keith Bernstein / Open Road Films Sean Penn’s latest movie, ‘The Gunman,’ also starring Idris Elba, debuted to $US5 million at the box office opening weekend.

Sean Penn’s latest movie, “The Gunman,” bombed at theatres this weekend.

The film was the 54-year-old actor’s turn at attempting his own action thriller.

Instead, the movie debuted to $US5 million.

The Open Road Films production cost as much as $US40 million to make, according to the LA Times. “The Gunman” also starred Javier Bardem and Idris Elba.

The film looked like it was trying to capitalise on the recent success of action thrillers starring the 62-year-old Liam Neeson. However, with Neeson’s latest, “Run All Night,” not being as big a draw as his other flicks, it may be time that the “Taken” frenzy has run its course.

Penn isn’t especially known for action thrillers despite 2013’s “Gangster Squad.” That film was delayed from 2012 after a theatre shooting and was given a January release.

Penn also isn’t a big theatre draw right now. His last big film was 2008’s “Milk” for which he won an Oscar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.