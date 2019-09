The Pew centre has released a new poll indicating that 82% of Americans didn’t know that the gun homicide rate has halved over the past 20 years.



Well, it has.

Here’s the chart showing the drop, which should be new information for roughly four in five people:

Pew Research

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.