Here's What You Need To Know About The $2.2 Trillion Gulf Economy Being Threatened By The Leak

Photo: arabianoilandgas.com
The unstoppable Deepwater Horizon oil leak is screwing up key industries in one of America’s fastest growth regions.Total losses in fishing, shipping, and tourism are impossible to calculate. If the Deepwater Horizon well keeps leaking for months at 25,000 barrels-a-day, these industries could be ruined for years.
14 per cent of US commercial fishery landings are in the Gulf (significant though overshadowed by Alaska)
Companies involved in drilling (including BP, Transocean, Haliburton, and Cameron) face liabilities of $12.5 billion, according to a report by Sanford Bernstein & Co.
That figure does not include lost revenue from disrupted fishing and shipping and decreased tourism. A ban on off-shore drilling would be an even bigger hit.
