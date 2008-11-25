"The Guild" Season Two Forces Fans To Try Microsoft Video

A Web TV hit called “The Guild,” a comedy about video game players which reached 9 million views over 10 episodes during its first season, will start its second season Tuesday. Microsoft scored the exclusive and will distribute the shows over Xbox, MSN and Zune. Sprint will sponsor the 12-episode season.



Show creator Felicia Day — a “star” in the Web TV world known for her appearance opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Joss Whedon’s “Dr. HOrrible’s Sing-Along Blog” — will retain intellectual property rights of the show, reports Reuters:

A key component of the deal allows for Day to retain the intellectual property rights to “Guild” while collecting an unspecified upfront licence fee. A who’s who of Web brands courted Day for rights to “Guild,” from old-media companies to gamer-centric ad networks, though many insisted on retaining the traditional set of rights.

But Day had been holding out for more than a year in search of a deal that gave her control of the creative and business sides of “Guild.” “I was adamant about holding on to the rights of my series,” she said.

As a result, Microsoft will not participate in revenue should “Guild” eventually graduate to TV or film, though the corporation does hold on to any gaming-related extensions. Which is fine by Scott Nocas, group product manager at Xbox Live.

“We’re a software and hardware company,” he said. “If they want to do a movie deal, that’s not our core business.

Here’s episode 10 from last season:



