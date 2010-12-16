The Guide To Dieting And Sex That Every Trader Should Read

I received a review copy of the The 4-Hour Body: An Uncommon Guide to Rapid Fat-Loss, Incredible Sex, and Becoming Superhuman

and did everything wrong. I read the entire book in 2 days because I love to read. Then I went back and read it the way Tim suggested I read it — by focusing on one or two areas in the book and then taking massive immediate action.



As a coach and mentor, I love to learn more things so I can be a better at helping others, and I’m sure I will be from having read this new instalment . However, my first benefit comes as a trader. I plead guilty to sacrificing my health for my profession at times. When I wake, I start to read. That’s what I do and I’ve been doing it since I was 18 or so. I ate when I became hungry, usually between 10 or 11 am PT.

Now that is going to change…reading will have to wait 30 minutes. I’ve never been a big breakfast person. That’s is going to change too. In the diet, I eliminated all dairy, except butter from grass-fed cows. I believe there is some truth to “happy cows make happy butter,” because it is noticeably different from any other type of butter I’ve had. I especially miss my half ‘n half in my coffee, but after the second or third day it was easy. Throw a little cinnamon in while I’m brewing it and it’s drinkable. It’s Peet’s Major Dickason’s Blend (if you care).

In the two weeks since reading the book and submitting to the Slow Carb Diet as delineated in The 4 Hour Body

, I’ve lost an inch on my waist and 5 lbs. I know I can do better, because I still have one behavioural change to make, and unfortunately for dieters, it is significant.

One of the things that Ferriss suggests is to “eat within 30 to 60 minutes” of waking. My understanding is that it gets your metabolism going right away and that leads to weight loss. I didn’t do that in the first two weeks, so my results could have been better. I had to get used to eating a big breakfast – that was the first hurdle to conquer. Starting with day 15, which was this past Sunday, I got up and cooked eggs within 15 minutes of waking. If I didn’t do it right away, it wasn’t going to happen, so I had to make it my first priority.

I love to eat, but I get up circa 4 am PT to accommodate the New York and Chicago trading hours. I love my coffee in the morning, but not because I’m addicted to it, but because I like how it tastes….just like “I used to smoke for the flavour”…ahem. I don’t like feeling like a beached whale at 5 am. It’s not a natural feeling for me nor is it one that I’m used to. No human being should be eating at 4:30 am (I curse you Tim Ferriss).

However, I surrendered my ego and went against some rather strong feelings and more than a few Bronx cheers for Mr. Ferriss. Why go throught all of this? Well, you can’t teach it without any conviction unless you’ve lived it. I’m more connected to the methodology and the results by taking his advice. I also have written down everything in my journal so I can look back and learn from my own behaviour.

The benefit to my my life and my trading thus far is that my energy levels are off the charts. This comes without any significant exercise added to the regimen either. It’s pure diet. As Ferriss said in an interview with Andrew Warner at Mixergy, if you improve your body, you improve your mind and your productivity. My life is now relegated to effectively eating f’n huevos rancheros 3 times a day, 6 days a week with a whopping 6,000 calorie day on Saturday – my cheat day — on which I can eat like I’m going to the chair and still be on the diet.

One thing I’ll recommend for anyone who, like me, finds it more than painful to both drink water during the day as well as carry a personal hydration device with them, is to make a pitcher of iced white tea. I use the Republic of Teas White Tea with Honeydew Melon. It tastes like it’s sweetened, but it’s not and in the process of drinking it you get all the water you need plus the potential health benefits of polyphenols and EGCG found in white tea.

Every trader can get sloppy due to a lack of energy or from having your energy level fall off throughout the day. Sloppiness leads to trading errors, and I’ve never made money making a trading error — you only lose. You can boost your energy from meditating and also by changing a few things about your eating habits as suggested by Tim in his new book. You’ll feed better, look better, and probably trade better too.

