The Guardian: Injured Vet Scott Olsen Is In Stable Condition

Olsen on Tuesday night.

Photo: Raleigh Latham

Scott Olsen is in fair condition, says The Guardian. However, they were not told whether or not he has regained consciousness.Our calls to Highland Hospital, where Olsen is being treated, have gotten responses like — “his nurse is on break” or “his medical team is in a meeting.”



We’ll let you know what we find when we get through.

Olsen’s roommate, Keith Shannon, who also served with him in the military, was obviously happy when he heard the news. But he told The Guardian that now the concern is whether or not Olsen will suffer some kind of permanent brain damage due to his injuries.

Meanwhile in Oakland, Mayor Jean Quan, yesterday defended her part in what happened at a press conference saying, “I don’t know everything.”

From SF Gate:

“I only asked the chief to do one thing: to do it when it was the safest for both the police and the demonstrators,” she said.

She was not present at a Tuesday press conference discussing the police raid on Occupy Oakland.

Incidentally, when Quan was running for mayor in 2010, she participated in a protest against the killing of Oscar Grant, an unarmed man killed by a BART (the Bay Area subway system) officer. She linked arms with other demonstrators and formed a human chain in front of City Hall to protest the verdict.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.