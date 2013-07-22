The Guardian Has A Great Way Of Letting Readers Filter Out The 'Royal Baby' News

Kate Middleton has gone into labour, which means wall-to-wall Royal Baby news.



Some people are thrilled by this, and others find it to be the most annoying thing in the world.

Readers of British newspaper The Guardian who are not into stories about the family that they support with their tax dollars have an option.

The website has a “Republican” button that readers can press to filter out the royal baby news (thanks to Joanna Partridge for pointing this out).

The button lets you toggle between a version of the paper that contains Royal Baby news, and one that is completely void of it.

Here are the two versions. First the normal version. The option to highlight “Republican” is highlighted.

And if you click on that button, here’s what you get, the Royal-free version, with an option to go back by pressing Royalist.

