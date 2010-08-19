Meet The Guy Behind The "Ground Zero Mosque's" Explosive Twitter Feed

Oz Sultan (Photo by Brian Solis)

Oz Sultan might not have realised what he was in for when he signed on to be a social media consultant for the developers of the so-called “Ground Zero Mosque,” officially known as the Park51 Lower Manhattan Community centre, which has become the most heated and controversial topic of the last few weeks’ news cycle.How bad could it be maintaining a Twitter feed whose objective was simply to reach out to the local community and engage the mosque’s critics?



Not that bad. Until the past few days, that is. Capital New York’s Gillian Reagan reports: “The organisers have been bombed now for the last 48 hours with hostile tweets and questions from all walks of life—a mixture of hate-tweets and serious questions from serious reporters.”

It’s because the Park51 project, initially a sensitive local development dispute, has become the symbol of a deeply-rooted American cultural divide, one which Sultan, a New York tech scene veteran, now finds himself at the centre of.

Reagan (who used to work for Business Insider) writes:

Sultan’s tweetstream actually fell into the middle of a series of other culture clashes, really: the clash between New York City and the rest of the country, and between the young generation of digital natives and their elders.

The culture of Twitter is still obscure to most journalists who have recently adopted it as a forum for directing official questions at organisations and individuals, and for reporting and distributing their newsbreaks to colleagues. Most tweets don’t take the form, “Ha’aretz: Ground Zero mosque scrapped” so much as “LOL Don Draper is a loser! #madmen #angry.”

A native of the New York social media scene, Sultan treated Park51’s tweetstream as a means of communication with the natives on Twitter, who’d have gotten the “snark” without blinking, notwithstanding the fact that the tweeting was being done in the name of an institution in the thick of a overheated, international public-relations crisis.

Which explains recent tweets like these, posted yesterday:

For the past week, we’ve focused on trying to respond to attacks and detractors of our project. what’s become clear is – they won’t listen

Starting today, we’re going to begin addressing questions regarding park51. We’re open to any sensible discussion.

What would you like to ask them?

