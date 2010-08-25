The "Ground Zero Mosque" Went From Non-Issue To Dominating The News Cycle

Frank Rich suggests in his most recent Sunday New York Times column that the “Ground Zero Mosque”/Islamic cultural centre/whatever you’d like to call it only blew up into a controversial national news story because “the Rupert Murdoch axis of demagoguery” (The New York Post and Fox News, primarily) decided to make it one.



But what’s done is done, and the mosque narrative remains in the headlines. Last week (August 16-22), it dominated the news cycle for the first time since the controversy began to erupt earlier this summer, according to the Project for Excellence in Journalism’s weekly News Coverage Index. (Rich notes: “In the five months after The Times’s initial account [last December] there were no newspaper articles on the project at all.”)

The “NY Mosque Controversy” accounted for 15% of the news hole last week (see chart above), topping all other subjects. “That was a sharp increase for a story that has simmered mainly on the blogosphere,” PEJ notes, referring to the previous week’s New Media Index report that the “Mosque Furor” was among the top two most-covered topics among bloggers. “Much of the boost could be attributed to a comment at a White House dinner by the President.”

“The ideologically driven talk shows” of cable news and radio, not surprisingly, produced the most mosque coverage, according to PEJ. “Sean Hannity, a conservative host of a Fox program, for instance, devoted most of his program August 16th to the topic, which he referred to as the ‘August surprise.'”

On a related note, NPR reported this morning that the proposed Islamic centre has become “the No. 1 topic of discussion in recent days” on radical Islamic websites, which is perhaps more troubling than “the Islamophobic hysteria of the neocon and Fox News right,” described by Rich.

