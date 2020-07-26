A California grocery store worker was suspended after pepper-spraying a customer who refused to wear a mask and rammed her with a shopping cart

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Customers of Ralphs supermarket use plastic bags to carry their groceries home on October 25, 2011 in Glendale, California.

A Ralphs supermarket employee in Central Los Angeles was suspended for five days after an altercation that occurred on July 15.

The employee confronted a man about wearing a face-covering in the store. The man refused and rammed her with a shopping cart. The employee pepper-sprayed the man and called the police, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“I looked down there and there was this guy just yelling at someone, and then all of a sudden you see him, you know, take the handles of his cart and just try to ram this woman,” the witness told CBSLA.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the employee confronted the man on July 15 at Ralphs grocery store in Central Los Angeles and told the man he had to wear a face-covering or leave the establishment, a guideline required by Los Angeles County.

The man rammed the employee with a shopping cart, and in response “she pepper-sprayed him and called the police,” according to the report. The incident was recorded on a mobile phone video.

A witness told the outlet that they saw the man causing a commotion in the store.

“There was this guy just yelling at someone, and then all of a sudden you see him, you know, take the handles of his cart and just try to ram this woman,” the witness told CBSLA.

The man was taken to the local hospital and it is unclear if he will face any charges, according to the report.

“The associate was suspended for five days for not following company guidelines on responding to customers not wearing a face covering and not following de-escalation procedures, which could have prevented the incident,” a company spokesman said, according to the CBSLA report.

Ralphs announced on July 22 that all store locations would require customers to wear face coverings alone with “associates who continue to wear masks.”

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognise additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the company said in a statement on their site.

