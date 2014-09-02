The Greens Will Try To Disclose Secret Documents About James Packer's Sydney Casino

The Greens will move in the NSW Parliament to get copies of undisclosed documents about billionaire James Packer’s Barangaroo casino deal.

MP John Kaye says his party will seek disclosure on Packer’s casino licensing agreement using the “call for papers” process in the state’s upper house, to release commercially sensitive documents under privilege to MPs, the SMH reported.

The Greens initiative comes after the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority released documents outlining how the Crown Resorts VIP-only casino will operate when it opens it’s doors in November 2019.

The information released contains eight agreements which set out the rules for the casino, including the types of games which can be played, minimum bet limits, tax rates and who may enter the casino premises.

However, one of the agreements was censored by the NSW gaming authority. A spokesperson said the information would be “commercially damaging to the licensee or related entities if released”.

John Kaye says the information suppression means the casino deal is “wrapped in secrecy” and that the gaming authority is “running cover for James Packer and Crown”.

More here.

