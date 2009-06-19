The 10 Best Cars For The Environment

Start →
The government is about to approve a cash for clunkers bill that offers a $4,500 rebate for switching into a fuel efficient car. So which gas-sipper are you going to buy?
Here’s a handy guide to figure out which car will be the best for the environment and for gas mileage.
These cars are all small, but they certainly go a ways on a gallon of gas. Every one of them gets more than 40mpg. Or so the manufacturers are telling us.
The Environmental Transport Association, a British charity/lobbying group focused on efficient vehicles, looked at 1300 autos for sale and determined which car was best for the environment. The criteria for judging included fuel efficiency, emissions, power and noise, to name a few.
Description: 1.5 VVT-i Hybrid
Category: Small Family
Transmission: E-CVT
Fuel: Petrol Hybrid, 57 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1497 cc
CO2 Emission: 104 g/km
Description: 2007 Model Year 1.4.3. Door (68PS/50kW)
Category: Supermini
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 68.9 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1399 cc
CO2 Emission: 107 g/km
Description: 2009 T2 1.4 D-4-D
Category: Small Family
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 50 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1364 cc
CO2 Emission: 124 g/km
Description: Post 2009 Model Year 1.6 Duratorq TDCi (90PS) (+DPF)
Category: Supermini
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 64 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1560 cc
CO2 Emission: 98 g/km
Description: 1.4 IMA ES
Category: Small Family
Transmission: Continuously-variable automatic
Fuel: Petrol Hybrid, 51 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1339 cc
CO2 Emission: 109 g/km
Description: 1.0 Hatchback 5 door
Category: City
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Petrol, 53 mpg
Engine Capacity: 996 cc
CO2 Emission: 103 g/km
Description: 1.0
Category: City
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Petrol, 53 mpg
Engine Capacity: 996 cc
CO2 Emission: 103 g/km
Description: 2009 1.4 D-4-D
Category: Supermini
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 57 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1364 cc
CO2 Emission: 109 g/km
Description: 1.0 VVT-i
Category: City
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Petrol, 55 mpg
Engine Capacity: 998 cc
CO2 Emission: 99 g/km
Description: 1.3 IMA ES
Category: Small Family
Transmission: Continuously-variable automatic
Fuel: Petrol Hybrid, 53 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1339 cc
CO2 Emission: 101 g/km
