The 10 Best Cars For The Environment

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova

honda new insight

Start →
The government is about to approve a cash for clunkers bill that offers a $4,500 rebate for switching into a fuel efficient car. So which gas-sipper are you going to buy?

Here’s a handy guide to figure out which car will be the best for the environment and for gas mileage.

These cars are all small, but they certainly go a ways on a gallon of gas.  Every one of them gets more than 40mpg.  Or so the manufacturers are telling us.

The Environmental Transport Association, a British charity/lobbying group focused on efficient vehicles, looked at 1300 autos for sale and determined which car was best for the environment. The criteria for judging included fuel efficiency, emissions, power and noise, to name a few.

Start Slideshow → → →
 

#10 Toyota Prius

Description: 1.5 VVT-i Hybrid
Category: Small Family
Transmission: E-CVT
Fuel: Petrol Hybrid, 57 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1497 cc
CO2 Emission: 104 g/km

#9 Mazda Mazda2

Description: 2007 Model Year 1.4.3. Door (68PS/50kW)
Category: Supermini
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 68.9 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1399 cc
CO2 Emission: 107 g/km

#8 Toyota Auris

Description: 2009 T2 1.4 D-4-D
Category: Small Family
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 50 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1364 cc
CO2 Emission: 124 g/km

#7 Ford New Fiesta

Description: Post 2009 Model Year 1.6 Duratorq TDCi (90PS) (+DPF)
Category: Supermini
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 64 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1560 cc
CO2 Emission: 98 g/km

#6 Honda Civic Hybrid

Description: 1.4 IMA ES
Category: Small Family
Transmission: Continuously-variable automatic
Fuel: Petrol Hybrid, 51 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1339 cc
CO2 Emission: 109 g/km

#5 Suzuki Alto

Description: 1.0 Hatchback 5 door
Category: City
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Petrol, 53 mpg
Engine Capacity: 996 cc
CO2 Emission: 103 g/km

#4 Nissan Pixo

Description: 1.0
Category: City
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Petrol, 53 mpg
Engine Capacity: 996 cc
CO2 Emission: 103 g/km

#3 Toyota Yaris

Description: 2009 1.4 D-4-D
Category: Supermini
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Fuel: Diesel, 57 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1364 cc
CO2 Emission: 109 g/km

#2 Toyota iQ

Description: 1.0 VVT-i
Category: City
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel: Petrol, 55 mpg
Engine Capacity: 998 cc
CO2 Emission: 99 g/km

#1 Honda New Insight

Description: 1.3 IMA ES
Category: Small Family
Transmission: Continuously-variable automatic
Fuel: Petrol Hybrid, 53 mpg
Engine Capacity: 1339 cc
CO2 Emission: 101 g/km

Now Don't Miss These Other Great Slideshows...

The 10 Worst Cars For The Planet
The Complete Guide To Electric Cars
The 10 Worst Sports Franchises
How To Make 'Buy American' Cool
or
For more slideshows, click here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.