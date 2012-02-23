The Greendale Human Beings Are Back! 'Community' Gets A Midseason Premiere Date

Photo: NBC

Celebrate Greendale Human Beings! “Community” is coming back on the air March 15th! After going on haitus in December, “Community” fans feared that NBC would cancel the low-rated but critically acclaimed show before it even had time to finish out its season.



But just a few weeks later, the fourth-place network announced “Community” would not be cancelled; there was just no official plans for a premiere date.

Naturally, the cast and crew were not pleased. Many tweeted out complaints and urged fans to plead to the peacock network to bring their show back to the air.

Cast member Donald Glover (who plays Troy on the show) made this video for MTV News.

And fans listened. Many took to the streets and performed a flash mob outside Rockefeller centre.

Now that the show will be back on the air, NBC has some rearranging to do. The network already has four comedies in their Thursday time slot: “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The Office,” and the freshman comedy “Up All Night.”

NBC’s decision is to give the critically lauded “Parks and Recreation” a mini hiatus until April 19, which is when “Up All Night” will end it’s first season run.

Whether that’s the right decision is another story. But at least Jeff Winger and the Greendale gang will be back on TV as they deserve.

“Community” will air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST.

