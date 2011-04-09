The Greenback Is At Critical Levels

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Since I’ve been here I have been emphasising the basic principles of trading. Basically trading what you see not what you think. If the market is strong stocks should go higher and vice versa.



Today I would like to postulate a thesis that I think will play out in the next week. It is totally technically based off of the good old American greenback. As we speak the dollar index is trading at around 75.30, with support around the 75 level. I anticipate that around these levels we should see some money coming into the greenback .

