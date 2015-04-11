This is the most popular General Election video to be released so far

The Green Party’s parody of Britain’s political classes is dominating its nearest rivals on social media.

The Change the Tune video has been shared 56,748 times according to Unruly, a UK-based video ad-tech company. That’s comfortably ahead of Labour’s campaign ad featuring Hobbit star Martin Freeman, which has received 28,204 shares.

The Green Party’s effort has, so far, been watched by over 380,000 people on YouTube since it was put up on Wednesday, while Labour’s video has only mustered 256,756 after having gone live on March 30.

With a campaign that has lurched from a disastrous radio interview to a poster launch that has been delayed twice (so far), here’s at least one General Election effort that the Greens can chalk up as a victory:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: 11 amazing facts about Vladimir Putin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.