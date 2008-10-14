The Green Party Set For Wall Street Protest

The left is planning a big protest against the Wall Street bailout on Thursday. While the last protest attracted a mixed group of libertarians, ordinary people and anti-capitalists, Ralph Nader is headlining this one. The other guy on the bill is Matt Gonzalez, a Nader supporter and Green Party vice presidential candidate. You didn’t think that just because the market was rallying that this thing was over did you? The political backlash has really just begun.



