The Green Jobs Czar Van Jones Resigns

After suffering a rough go of it, the Green Jobs Czar, Van Jones is stepping down. Here’s his statement via the Washington Post:



“I am resigning my post at the Council on Environmental Quality, effective today,” Jones said in a resignation letter released by the CEQ late Saturday.

“On the eve of historic fights for health care and clean energy, opponents of reform have mounted a vicious smear campaign against me. They are using lies and distortions to distract and divide,” he said.

“I have been inundated with calls — from across the political spectrum — urging me to ‘stay and fight,'” he continued. “But I came here to fight for others, not for myself. I cannot in good conscience ask my colleagues to expend precious time and energy defending or explaining my past. We need all hands on deck, fighting for the future.

“It has been a great honour to serve my country and my President in this capacity. I thank everyone who has offered support and encouragement. I am proud to have been able to make a contribution to the clean energy future. I will continue to do so, in the months and years ahead.”

On Friday we argued that Van Jones shouldn’t be forced out of his office, because his past as an activist and communist was well documented. As a matter of fact, we wrote it would be cowardly to force Van Jones out. So, yes, if he was forced out, it is cowardly.

(Unless they didn’t know about his past, in which case, we’ve got much bigger problems.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.