Here's The Story Behind The Yogurt That The Women At Your Office Are Going Crazy For

Rich women looking for low-fat, high protein food have helped push the Greek yogurt segment’s growth over 100% according to a new report by UBS.
It’s one of the hottest-growing food categories of all time. In fact it’s been the main driver of yogurt sales and represents 19% of the category now.
And given that it is increasingly consumed as a meal by many, companies like Chobani and Fage have picked up on this trend and are making a mint.
Consumption of yogurt for breakfast is increasing among men and children but women continue to lead here
Source: UBS
The Greek yogurt segment has grown 100% every year for the last three years adding to overall yogurt growth.
Source: UBS
People prefer Greek yogurt because it is rich in protein and probiotics not necessarily because they like how it tastes.
Source: UBS
Image produced by Business Insider
Source: UBS
Image produced by Business Insider
Source: UBS
Source: UBS
Fage's share of the Greek yogurt market has declined significantly. It now has 22% of the market, compared with about 80% in 2008.
Source: UBS
General Mills has slowly increased its presence in the Greek yogurt market from 1% in 2009 to about 5.5% in 2011.
Source: UBS
Greek yogurt is targeted at higher income consumers and commands a 90% premium to traditional yogurt.
Source: UBS
Image produced by Business Insider
Source: UBS
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.