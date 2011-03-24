Here's The Story Behind The Yogurt That The Women At Your Office Are Going Crazy For

Mamta Badkar
greek yogurt

Rich women looking for low-fat, high protein food have helped push the Greek yogurt segment’s growth over 100% according to a new report by UBS.

It’s one of the hottest-growing food categories of all time. In fact it’s been the main driver of yogurt sales and represents 19% of the category now.

And given that it is increasingly consumed as a meal by many, companies like Chobani and Fage have picked up on this trend and are making a mint.

Consumption of yogurt for breakfast is increasing among men and children but women continue to lead here

Source: UBS

Sales of Greek yogurt spiked in 2010 and it now represents 19% of all yogurt sales.

Source: UBS

The Greek yogurt segment has grown 100% every year for the last three years adding to overall yogurt growth.

Source: UBS

The Northeast is the biggest market for Greek yogurt.

Source: CBS

People prefer Greek yogurt because it is rich in protein and probiotics not necessarily because they like how it tastes.

Source: UBS

Companies have picked up on this trend and Chobani has the lion's share of the Greek yogurt market.

Image produced by Business Insider

Source: UBS

So it's no surprise that Chobani has also contributed the most to the growth of Greek yogurt.

Image produced by Business Insider

Source: UBS

Chobani has gained tremendous market share since 2008. That's 48% now compared to about 5% in 2008.

Source: UBS

Fage's share of the Greek yogurt market has declined significantly. It now has 22% of the market, compared with about 80% in 2008.

Source: UBS

Danone's share slid to 14%, down from its 21% peak in 2009.

Source: UBS

General Mills has slowly increased its presence in the Greek yogurt market from 1% in 2009 to about 5.5% in 2011.

Source: UBS

Greek yogurt is targeted at higher income consumers and commands a 90% premium to traditional yogurt.

Source: UBS

Greek yogurt is growing even though it costs more than traditional yogurt

Image produced by Business Insider

Source: UBS

Now here's a look at rising food prices that are crushing consumers...

Look Around: There's Major Commodity Inflation Happening Everywhere >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.