Here's The Story Behind The Yogurt That The Women At Your Office Are Going Crazy For

Rich women looking for low-fat, high protein food have helped push the Greek yogurt segment’s growth over 100% according to a new report by UBS.



It’s one of the hottest-growing food categories of all time. In fact it’s been the main driver of yogurt sales and represents 19% of the category now.

And given that it is increasingly consumed as a meal by many, companies like Chobani and Fage have picked up on this trend and are making a mint.

