The Greek Take On Obama

Photo: katimerini

For some interesting perspective on the American President, go read Et tu, Obama, in Greek newspaper Kathimerini.The gist: Obama’s Tea Party opponents really are awful, but boy, Obama is a dishonest, status quo politician.



His recent joint press conference Angela Merkel is what prompts this line, and the Greeks — well, at least this columnist — are rightfully infuriated at the idea that they’re not allowed to partake in any action that might actually work (namely default/restructure, etc.).

The headlines after the two politicians held their news conference in Washington revolved around Obama and Merkel’s warning that the Greek debt crisis could bring the world economy to its knees if it’s not tackled properly. «America’s economic growth depends on a sensible resolution of this issue,” said Obama. “It would be disastrous for us to see an uncontrolled spiral and default in Europe because that could trigger a whole range of other events.”

With no attempt by Merkel to correct him, Obama had suggested that by some bizarre twist of fate, Greece, that speck on the global economic map, could undermine the world’s most powerful economies. One has to ask: Who do they think they’re kidding?

If we just regain our senses for a moment, what we witnessed on Tuesday was the leader of the world’s most potent nation, one with a $14.6-trillion economy, and the head of Europe’s economic powerhouse, with a GDP of $3.3 trillion, claiming that Greece, which struggled to turnover $310 billion last year, posed a threat to them. To say that this premise seems absurd is an understatement.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.