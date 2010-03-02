Why A Greek Bailout Won't Prevent A Vicious Liquidity Cycle

From The Baseline Scenario:



The EU, led by France and Germany, appears to have some sort of financing package in the works for Greece (probably still without a major role for the IMF). But the main goal seems to be to buy time – hoping for better global outcomes – rather than dealing with the issues at any more fundamental level.

Greece needs 30-35bn euros to cover its funding needs for the rest of this year. But under their current fiscal plan, we are looking at something like 60bn euros in refinancing per year over the next several years – taking their debt level to 150 per cent of GDP; hardly a sustainable medium-term fiscal framework.

