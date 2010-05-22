The Greecing Of America, Simplified

The United States is destined to become the next Greece, unless we act fast to cut government spending, according to a video released by Bankruptingamerica.org.



It is a little limited in its criticism, refusing to acknowledge the realities of what superior growth potential can mean for paying down government debt, but is still a catchy explanation of how serious the U.S. debt problem is, and what it has in common with Greece’s.



