The Greatest Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Covers Of All Time

The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens will meet in New Orleans and one team will become the 47th NFL Champion of the Super Bowl era.During that game, somebody will do something that will be captured by a photographer that will land on the cover of next week’s Sports Illustrated.



On the next few pages, we will take a look at how the cover of SI’s Super Bowl issue has evolved over the years. From the simple cover of Max McGee in 1967 to last year’s shot of Eli Manning being protected by his linemen, the covers are a fun look back at the evolution of one of the world’s biggest sporting events and the evolution of the preeminent sports magazine.

